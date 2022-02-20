Paul Bolno Sells 33,150 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

