Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $318.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.