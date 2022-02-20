Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Paycom Software by 117.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Paycom Software by 94.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 129,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Shares of PAYC opened at $318.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

