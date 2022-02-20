Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.34

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 301585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.
Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
