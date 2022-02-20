Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.34

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 301585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

