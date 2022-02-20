PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Down 9.7%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s share price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.43. 8,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 157,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDFS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $968.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

