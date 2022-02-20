PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches Market Cap of $99.80 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $99.80 million and $263,110.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00038123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00106181 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,157,460,728 coins and its circulating supply is 1,292,094,696 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.