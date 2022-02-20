Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Insider Sells A$13,073,964.24 in Stock

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) insider Russel Pillemer sold 6,408,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.46), for a total value of A$13,073,964.24 ($9,338,545.89).
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Pengana Capital Group Company Profile
