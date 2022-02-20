PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

PFLT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.11 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $513.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $128,000. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

