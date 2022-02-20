Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of PEGRY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 1,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.2734 dividend. This represents a yield of 33.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

