Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SV. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 191,981 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $8,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 436,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 312.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 400,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 303,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SV stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

