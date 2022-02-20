Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Finance Of America Companies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of NYSE:FOA opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

