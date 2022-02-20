PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 238.4% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 303,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.