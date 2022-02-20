Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.06), with a volume of 6,045,749 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.09. The stock has a market cap of £39.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

