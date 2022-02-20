Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 238,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.9 days.

OTCMKTS:PXPHF opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Pexip Holding ASA has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $12.23.

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

