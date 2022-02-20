Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.120-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.61. 7,870,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

