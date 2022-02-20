Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

PSX stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

