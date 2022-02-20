Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 20,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.