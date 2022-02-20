Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given New GBX 685 Price Target at UBS Group

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from GBX 670 ($9.07) to GBX 685 ($9.27) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNXGF. Berenberg Bank raised Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Investec raised Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $685.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

