Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $59.64

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.64, but opened at $57.84. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 64,442 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of -700.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

