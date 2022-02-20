Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Buys C$40,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,438,000 shares in the company, valued at C$17,150,400.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow bought 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow bought 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow purchased 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow purchased 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00.

TSE:PNE opened at C$0.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$267.53 million and a PE ratio of -87.78.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

