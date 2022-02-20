Piper Sandler Comments on Cincinnati Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $95.06 and a one year high of $129.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

