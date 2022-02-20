Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $174.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.35. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $1,833,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

