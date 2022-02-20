Piper Sandler Weighs in on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

