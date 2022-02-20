Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

