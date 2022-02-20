Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Up 4.1%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.39. 70,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 72,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.90.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.82 million and a P/E ratio of 17.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is 86.45%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

