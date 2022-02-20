Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,567 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

