Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,587 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $293.61 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

