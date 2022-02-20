Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Parsons worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

PSN stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

In other Parsons news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

