Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 278,282 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,282 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,555,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in DaVita by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in DaVita by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 299,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after buying an additional 107,358 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $115.49 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

