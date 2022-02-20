Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after buying an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after buying an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,409,000 after buying an additional 1,856,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after buying an additional 2,899,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of LESL stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.