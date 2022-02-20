Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 27.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,744,000 after buying an additional 339,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,613,000 after buying an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

