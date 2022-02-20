Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $198,000 Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,216 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

