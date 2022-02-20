Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 39.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 715,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 201,916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $4,087,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

VIAV stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $378,221. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.