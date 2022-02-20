Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,220 Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $29.73 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.