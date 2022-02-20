Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 888,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 152,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

