Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $249,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
