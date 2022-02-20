Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $3.93. 315,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,102. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $245.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.57.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 27,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $185,579.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,126 shares of company stock valued at $499,187. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

