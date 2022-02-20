PPL (NYSE:PPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,006,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,985. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PPL by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

