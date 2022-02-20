Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,997 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Premier worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PINC opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.
In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Premier Profile
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
