Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.14.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.34. Primerica has a 1-year low of $134.47 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

