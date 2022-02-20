Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

