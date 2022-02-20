PROS (NYSE:PRO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

