PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.260-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.22 million.PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. 226,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PROS by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in PROS by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 24.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

