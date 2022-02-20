PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.22 million.PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 226,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,869. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PROS will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PROS by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PROS by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PROS by 24.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PROS by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

