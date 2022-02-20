ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 81,926 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 436.3% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGHG opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

