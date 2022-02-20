ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,788,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

