Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.40 Million

Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post sales of $271.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.31 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $74.51. 311,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,044. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

