Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $180.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,464,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

