Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

PEG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. 3,219,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

