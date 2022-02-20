PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

